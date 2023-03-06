Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,600 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of NACCO Industries worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NC opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.92%.

In other NACCO Industries news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

