Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 533 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $54,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $365.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.