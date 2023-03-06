JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $47.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after buying an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

