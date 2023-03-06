Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

