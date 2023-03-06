Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

NIO Stock Up 5.3 %

About NIO

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.57 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.