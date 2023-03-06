Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Embecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $31.74 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

See Also

