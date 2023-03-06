Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Director Brian Kabot Sells 20,000 Shares

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) Director Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Kabot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of Momentus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $18,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Brian Kabot sold 20,000 shares of Momentus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Momentus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Momentus by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentus by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momentus by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momentus by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

