Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNW. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

