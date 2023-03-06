Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) COO Sells $11,108.16 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) COO Stephanie Buckner sold 174 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $11,108.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
