Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) COO Sells $11,108.16 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) COO Stephanie Buckner sold 174 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $11,108.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.