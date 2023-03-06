Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) PT Raised to $90.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.9 %

DORM stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Stories

