Insider Buying: Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) CEO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) CEO Saagar Govil bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $11,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cemtrex Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Cemtrex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($2.28). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 77.83% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CETX shares. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.
