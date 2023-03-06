Insider Buying: Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) CEO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) CEO Saagar Govil bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $11,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cemtrex Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Cemtrex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($2.28). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 77.83% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CETX shares. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

