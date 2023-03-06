Kevin Balthaser Sells 1,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Balthaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $12,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.78 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,714,000 after buying an additional 140,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 118,024 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,705,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

See Also

