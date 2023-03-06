Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Sells $12,263.44 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,668.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terrie Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $8.73 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

