Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Sells $12,263.44 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHATGet Rating) insider Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,668.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terrie Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $8.73 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

