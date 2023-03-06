AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
AEON Mall stock opened at C$14.41 on Monday. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of C$13.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.41.
About AEON Mall
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEON Mall (AMLLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.