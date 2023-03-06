Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Rises By 10.5%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,365,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.8 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.13.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
