Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CFO Sells $15,448.96 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CFO Richard Pulik sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $15,448.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 181,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 2,612,929 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $871,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $246,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

