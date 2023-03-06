Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Earl L. Shipp Acquires 2,000 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Earl L. Shipp purchased 2,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $11,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,578 shares in the company, valued at $80,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
