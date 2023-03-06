Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Alumina Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

