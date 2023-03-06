Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) SVP Sells $17,483.28 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) SVP Shelley Webb sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $17,483.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,188.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $59,589.15.

On Friday, January 27th, Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00.

PagerDuty Stock Up 4.0 %

PD stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.