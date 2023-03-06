Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLTR. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.