InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE NSPR opened at $1.24 on Friday. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
InspireMD Company Profile
