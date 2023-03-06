Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Sells $426,897.48 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SKX opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

