Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.76 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Featured Articles

