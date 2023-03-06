Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CFO Sells $598,595.80 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

