Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE XIN opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

