Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.70.

Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

