Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

NYSE:SFE opened at $3.08 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

