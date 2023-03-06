Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
MSN stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
