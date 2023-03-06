International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.19.
About International Tower Hill Mines
