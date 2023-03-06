Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OGEN stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

