Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
OGEN stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20.
Oragenics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.