Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,666.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $77,142.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,666.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,076. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

