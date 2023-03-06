Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,600. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 268,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.76 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.93.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
