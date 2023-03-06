Loop Capital Boosts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $35.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

