Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $251,119.92 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $59.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $73.61.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,486,000 after buying an additional 574,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,735,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

