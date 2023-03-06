Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BXP opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.