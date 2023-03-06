Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $17.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.86.
Plug Power Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of PLUG stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
