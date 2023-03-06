Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $17.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 539,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.