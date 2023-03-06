Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

CJREF stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0436 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -16.07%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

