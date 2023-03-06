Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.33 ($11.62).

BVIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.02) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($30,056.11). Insiders bought a total of 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

BVIC opened at GBX 830.50 ($10.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 790.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 777.12. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,594.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 875.50 ($10.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

