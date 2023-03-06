Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

