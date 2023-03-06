General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 21,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors
In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Motors Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
