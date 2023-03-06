5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

FPLSF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPLSF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

