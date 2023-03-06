Paragon 28’s (FNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.29.

NYSE:FNA opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,998,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,998,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,240,903 shares of company stock valued at $38,500,364 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

