Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

