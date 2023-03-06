Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,670.0 days.
Ascletis Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Ascletis Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.