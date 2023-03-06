Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,670.0 days.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Ascletis Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

