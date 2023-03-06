Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
Featured Stories
