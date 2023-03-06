Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Associated British Foods Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Stories

