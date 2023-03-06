The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $228.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

