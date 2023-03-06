Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $36.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,675 shares of company stock worth $498,106. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

