Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,092,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Lithium Trading Up 1.3 %

Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

