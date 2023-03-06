Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,092,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alpha Lithium Trading Up 1.3 %
Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.
About Alpha Lithium
