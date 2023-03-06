Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sunoco by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 501.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 51,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

