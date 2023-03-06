Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

